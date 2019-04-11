J. Crew is considering an IPO for its Madewell clothing brand

J. Crew is exploring a potential initial public offering for its faster growing brand Madewell, the company said in a release Thursday.

The IPO for the preppy fashion retailer could happen as early as "the second half of 2019."

J. Crew said the move is a part of its initiative to "maximize value, position both the J.Crew and Madewell brands for long-term growth, and deleverage and strengthen the Company's balance sheet." The clothing company carries a debt load exceeding $1.7 billion, according to a Reuters report.

The report included that J. Crew's top priority this year is to return its flagship brand to profitability and sustain momentum for its quickly growing Madewell apparel business.

"We believe a potential IPO of Madewell, which had another record year of performance in 2018, could unlock significant value and generate meaningful proceeds that would strengthen our balance sheet and increase our overall financial flexibility to address our 2021 debt maturities, giving us an improved platform to support J.Crew's turnaround and allowing Madewell to achieve its full potential over the long-term," said Michael Nicholson, its interim CEO, in a statement Thursday.

Last month, Reuters reported that J. Crew tapped restructuring lawyers for the second time in as many years to explore options for reworking its billions in debt, as the U.S. clothing chain struggles with falling sales and a dwindling cash pile.

J. Crew hired restructuring attorneys at Weil, Gotshal & Manges, the law firm that helped negotiate a previous debt workout for the company and most recently steered department store operator Sears through bankruptcy proceedings. A bankruptcy filing is not on the horizon for J. Crew, sources told the news service.

J. Crew faces stiff competition in the retail space, from the rise of more casual apparel called athleisure to e-commerce firms such as Amazon that have squeezed an array of traditional retailers.

The New York-based retailer has been private since 2011 when TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners completed a leveraged buyout for $3 billion.

Alongside the potential IPO, the company named President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Nicholson as the interim chief executive officer.

J. Crew's announcement also comes of the heels of the highly anticipated Levi's IPO, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange last month.