US futures fairly flat as investors digest Fed minutes

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a fairly flat start to the trading day Thursday as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

At 03:10 a.m. E.T., Dow futures were down 5 points but pointed to a flat open. Futures for Nasdaq and S&P 500 traded flat too.

The Federal Reserve released the minutes of its March monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. Last month, the U.S. central bank decided to maintain interest rates and hold off an any further increases this year.

The minutes revealed that Fed officials are leaving room for possible interest rate increases by the end of the year but currently do not expect to make any changes.

Meanwhile, on the U.S.-China trade front, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that Washington and Beijing have "pretty much agreed on an enforcement mechanism" for when a deal is struck.

In Europe, talks between EU leaders and British Prime Minister Theresa May culminated in a "flexible extension" of the U.K.'s departure from the bloc until Oct. 31.

Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, said this development provides extra time for the "U.K. to find the best possible solution."

On the data front, weekly jobless numbers and a producer price index are expected at 08:30 a.m. ET.

