WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange arrested in London

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange was arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London on Thursday morning.

The U.K.'s Met Police confirmed that Assange had been arrested by officers at the embassy and was taken into custody at a central London police station. It added that he will remain there, "before being presented before Westminster Magistrates' Court as soon as is possible."

Assange first sought asylum in Ecuador's embassy in London in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over a sexual assault case. In 2017, Swedish prosecutors dropped their preliminary investigation into the allegations which brought an end to a seven-year legal battle.

The 47-year-old had refused to leave the embassy in London, and claimed he would be extradited to the U.S. for questioning over WikiLeaks' activities. The activist organization became globally renowned for publishing secret information and news leaks which on some occasions caused embarrassment for governments and public officials.

WikiLeaks in its response to the arrest accused Ecuador of "illegally" terminating Assange's "political asylum in violation of international law."

"Julian Assange did not 'walk out of the embassy'. The Ecuadorian ambassador invited British police into the embassy and he was immediately arrested," WikiLeaks said in another tweet.

Following the arrest on Thursday, Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno accused Assange of "discourteous and aggressive behavior."

"Today, I announce that the discourteous and aggressive behavior of Mr. Julian Assange, the hostile and threatening declarations of its allied organization, against Ecuador, and especially the transgression of international treaties, have led the situation to a point where the asylum of Mr Assange is unsustainable and no longer viable," he said in a

The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, meanwhile, said Moscow hopes that Assange's rights will not be violated, according to Reuters.