Stocks in Asia set to gain on hopes of progress in US-China trade

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks finished the trading day stateside close to the flatline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 14.11 points to 26,143.05 and the S&P 500 posted a marginal gain at 2,888.32. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.2 percent to 7,947.36.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that China agreed to open its cloud-computing sector to foreign companies in an attempt to sweeten a deal with the U.S.

That report followed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin telling CNBC on Wednesday that Washington and Beijing have "pretty much agreed on an enforcement mechanism" for when a deal is struck.The two economic powerhouses have been attempting to strike a deal amid a protracted trade fight.

"We are hopeful we can do this quickly, but we are not going to set an arbitrary deadline," Mnuchin added. "If we can complete this agreement, this will be the most significant changes to the economic relationship between the U.S. and China in really the last 40 years."

Meanwhile, U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida told CNBC on Thursday that officials at the central bank see no necessity to move interest rates in either direction at present.

"One of the virtues of having the ability to be patient is that you just let the data come in," he told CNBC on Thursday. "We don't see a need now for a move in either direction."

Clarida's comments came a day after the FOMC released minutes from its March meeting, at which the Fed adjusted its forecast to no rate moves this year. The minutes reflected a central bank that will watch the data closely this year, with some members leaving open the chance of a rate hike if conditions continue to improve.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 97.177 after rising from levels below 97.0 yesterday.

The Japanese yen traded at 111.59 against the dollar after weakening from highs below 111.0 in the previous session. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7125 following a slip from the $0.717 handle yesterday.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Jeff Cox contributed to this report.