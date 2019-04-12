Cramer's lightning round: I like PayPal more, but this fintech stock is O.K.

Square Inc.: "I like it. It's fintech. I do like PayPal a little more, but PayPal is going so far so fast, and this one's been stuck ever since the fabulous [former CFO] Sarah Friar left. Square is O.K."

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.: "High-quality company … I think it is a good one."

Philip Morris International: "This is a hard one. I don't like to recommend the tobacco stocks. [It] does have a good yield. It's not a real cannabis play. Canopy is the only one I'm recommending in that group, by the way. They're very hard to own. So, this is a touchy subject, Philip Morris, and I can't recommend it."

Bunge Limited: "Business is bad. I mean, look at the crop protection business from DowDuPont. Wow. I mean, we gotta steer clear from this for right now. I don't smell a bargain. I just smell something bad."

Greenbrier Companies Inc.: "Stay interested, but don't pull the trigger. I'd rather see you in CSX. I think that's a better buy."

LCI Industries: "You gotta be careful … That is the tightest labor market in the world, so I think you gotta think about your raw cost expenses. But you got a good one. It's good. But I do worry about costs."

AbbVie Inc.: "Look at Celgene. They were rolling over and then suddenly lightning struck. So I'm not gonna tell you to sell Abbvie down here. I just can't do that."