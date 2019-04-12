London is still in the running to stage a Formula One race

A Formula One (F1) race could still be heading to the streets of London, even if a new deal is struck to keep the British Grand Prix at its current home of Silverstone.

It's unlikely that a London-based race would be added as a permanent fixture though, but it's a possibility for one-off events, as owners Liberty Media continue to explore new ways to revamp the sport.

"It will be very difficult to have more than one race in one country," a person with knowledge of the negotiations, who preferred to remain anonymous, told CNBC this week. "However, maybe as a one off, maybe this can happen. Even if we renew with Silverstone, it doesn't mean a race in London is dead."

The 2019 Chinese Grand Prix this weekend marks 1,000 races in the history of Formula One, with the first having taken place in May 1950 at Silverstone in the United Kingdom.

A British Grand Prix has been held every year since, but its future is now uncertain.

Two years ago, Silverstone decided to activate a break clause in the existing multi-year deal with Formula One, which would mean the there was no British Grand Prix currently scheduled beyond this summer.

However, CNBC sources close to deal have said that if negotiations prove to be positive with the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) then a new longer-term agreement would be reached.