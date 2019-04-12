Singapore's Changi Airport has long been touted as the "best airport in the world." That status becomes even more cemented on April 17, when it will officially open a dazzling presecurity attraction known as Jewel.

Inside is a lush four-story tiered garden, more than 280 retail and dining outlets, a hotel, a multi-screen IMAX theater and its centerpiece: a 130-foot-tall Rain Vortex, which is the world's tallest indoor waterfall.

The next phase of the project rolls out in June, when Jewel Changi Airport opens a bundle of added features (many ticketed) to the public, including a 164-foot-long glass-bottomed bridge, nets for bouncing and walking, mazes, topiary sculptures and more.

Housed inside a toroidal, or doughnut-shaped, glass and steel structure designed by noted architect Moshe Safdie, Jewel Changi Airport is adjacent to Terminal 1 and sits on airport real estate that was formerly a parking lot. The striking new structure now covers more than 1.46 million square feet. It has 10 stories — five above ground and five below — and was built on budget, at a cost of $1.7 billion Singapore dollars (US$1.25 billion).

"Not only will Jewel augment Singapore Changi Airport's offerings," said Jewel CEO Hung Jean during a preview of the space, "it will also strengthen Singapore as an attractive tourist destination."