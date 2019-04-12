Trump 'giving strong considerations' to releasing ICE detainees 'in sanctuary cities only'

President Donald Trump on Friday confirmed that the White House is considering a plan to release detained immigrants in cities that have said they will shelter immigrants living in the country unlawfully.

"Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only," the president wrote in a post on Twitter.

"....The Radical Left always seems to have an Open Borders, Open Arms policy – so this should make them very happy!" the president wrote in a second tweet.

The plan was first reported on Thursday by The Washington Post. The report noted that the plan was ultimately rebuffed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Trump's announcement represents a complete reversal from the message his administration has issued so far about the plan. In a statement Thursday to reporters, a Homeland Security Department spokesman said the plan "was a suggestion that was floated and rejected, which ended any further discussion."

A White House official also told NBC News the plan was not worthy of a story, because it would never happen.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.