Treasury yields move lower amid global growth worries

UBS noted in an email Friday that the U.S. economy is decelerating but it is yet entering a recession. Furthermore, traders are keeping a close eye in the stock market with a new earnings season kicking in.

Meanwhile, U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida told CNBC on Thursday that officials at the central bank see no reason to move interest rates in either direction at present.

Clarida's comments came a day after the FOMC released minutes from its March meeting, at which the Fed adjusted its forecast to no rate moves this year. The minutes reflected a central bank that will watch data closely this year, with some members leaving open the chance of a rate hike if conditions continue to improve.

There are no Treasury auctions planned and no major Fed speeches to watch.

In terms of data, import prices and consumer sentiment figures are expected at 8.30 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET respectively.