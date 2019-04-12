Wells Fargo earnings beat expectations, shares rise

Wells Fargo reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Friday, sending the stock higher in the premarket.

Here's how the company's results compared to Wall Street's expectations:

Earnings: $1.20 per share vs $1.09 per share expected by Refinitiv

Revenue: $21.609 billion vs $21.012 billion forecast

Shares of Wells Fargo traded 2.1% higher on the news.

The bank also said it returned $6 billion to shareholders in the quarter through dividend payments and buybacks. It increased its quarterly dividend to 45 cents per share, up from 43 cents in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Wells' deposits fell less than expected, totaling $1.3 trillion. Loans came in at $950.1 billion, slightly below a StreetAccount estimate of $951.5 billion.

The bank's efficiency ratio was higher than forecast, coming in at 64.4% for the quarter. A higher efficiency ratio indicates a bank is spending more money than it is making.

The company's report follows the departure of CEO Tim Sloan on March 28. Sloan worked at Wells for 31 years. Allen Parker, Wells Fargo's general counsel, took over as the company's interim CEO.

"We have more work ahead of us," Parker said in a statement on Friday. The company's efforts "are focused on creating a first-rate organization that is characterized by a strong financial foundation, a leading presence in our chosen markets, focused growth within a responsible risk management framework, operational excellence, and highly engaged team members."

Sloan's departure took many by surprise as he was awarded a raise for his work in 2018. Sloan also replaced John Stumpf as CEO in 2016 right as the scandal emerged that employees created millions of fake accounts to meet sales quotas. That news also exposed other flaws across the bank's other businesses.

Sloan also told CNBC that he, along with the Wells Fargo board and all of the company's employees, thought he was doing a great job.

Wells Fargo shares have underperformed their competitors this year. The stock is up about 4% in 2019, while Bank of America and J.P. Morgan Chase are up more than 18% and 9%, respectively.

