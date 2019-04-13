Although "Avengers: Endgame" is being marketed as the conclusion to an epic 22-picture Marvel Studios' saga, it will not be the end of Disney and Marvel's cinematic universe. In fact, the Disney- Fox merger supplies Marvel Studios with a new roster of characters, including one highly popular name: Deadpool.

While there is no official word regarding the rest of Fox's Marvel property, Disney confirmed at the recent Cinemacon that Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds, will be featured in future movies.

"You'll be seeing more of Deadpool in the years to come," Disney chairman Alan Horn said, assuring consumers over the beloved character.

Disney making more Deadpool movies with Reynolds is not a surprise.

Reynolds' role is the equivalent to Robert Downey Jr.'s "Iron Man" and Chris Evans "Captain America — it simply is not the same without him. The 2016 film "Deadpool" grossed $783 million worldwide while its 2018 sequel "Deadpool 2" grossed $785 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The first "Deadpool" was the highest-grossing R-rated film ever, and the biggest box office success for Fox since "Avatar."

The real question about future Marvel content is whether or not Reynolds will join the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe and future Avengers' films at some point, especially with several marquee names expecting to either die or retire in "Avengers: Endgame."

"There are clear upsides and intrigue around a potential meet-up between Deadpool and the Avengers, but it shouldn't be done just because they can," said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst for Boxoffice.com. "Disney doesn't have any pressing need to mix Deadpool into their existing universe because it's proven enormously successful without him, and he without it. A managed coexistence could be just as or more lucrative."