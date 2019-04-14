Airlines

American Airlines cancels all 737 Max flights through August 19

  • American Airlines said Sunday it will cancel all Boeing 737 Max flights through August 19 as the fleet remains grounded.
  • American Airlines said the cancellations will affect about 115 flights per day.
An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8, on a flight from Miami to New York City, comes in for landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York, March 12, 2019.
Shannon Stapleton | Reuters
American Airlines is extending cancellations for the Boeing 737 Max aircraft through August 19, a key summer travel period, as the jets remain grounded.

The cancellations amount to about 115 flights per day, roughly 1.5% of American's total flying per day in the summer, the airline said. They come after the Max's anti-stall software was implicated in an Ethiopian crash in March that killed 157 people.

It's unclear when the Max, which has been grounded since mid-March, will return. Boeing has slowed production and stopped deliveries as it works on a software fix.

On Friday, Southwest Airlines removed the Max jet from its schedule through Aug. 5.

