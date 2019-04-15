Asia Markets

Asia set to trade higher amid improved sentiment

Asia Pacific markets were set to trade higher Monday morning, after stronger-than-expected China data on Friday improved investor confidence.

Nikkei futures pointed to a higher open in Japan.

"Stronger than expected China trade and credit data triggered a risk on move on Friday," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign-exchange strategist at the National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.

Customs data showed China's March exports were higher than expected: Dollar-denominated exports rose 14.2 percent on-year, topping prediction of a 7.3 percent gain, according to a Reuters poll. Still, imports fell short of expectations, indicating domestic demand in the world's second-largest economy remained weak.

"A couple of hours later we had the big kicker with China's credit data revealing a big jump in March," Catril added. The better-than-expected data signaled a "substantial ramp up in credit in the economy. This means credit easing measures are kicking in quite hard and focus will now turn to March's activity data."

Investors will look for further signs of recovery in the Chinese economy, and its implication of global growth outlook. Last week, the International Monetary Fund again slashed its global economic growth forecast for 2019, citing risks such as increasing trade tensions and tighter monetary policy by the U.S. central bank.

In the currency market, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of its peers, traded at 96.896, dipping from levels above 97.000 in the previous week.

The Japanese yen, considered a safe-haven currency, traded at 112.04 to the dollar, weakening from below 111.20. The Australian dollar traded near flat at $0.7172.

Elsewhere, Indonesia heads to the polls this week on April 17.

