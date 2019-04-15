Asia set to trade higher amid improved sentiment

"A couple of hours later we had the big kicker with China's credit data revealing a big jump in March," Catril added. The better-than-expected data signaled a "substantial ramp up in credit in the economy. This means credit easing measures are kicking in quite hard and focus will now turn to March's activity data."

Investors will look for further signs of recovery in the Chinese economy, and its implication of global growth outlook. Last week, the International Monetary Fund again slashed its global economic growth forecast for 2019, citing risks such as increasing trade tensions and tighter monetary policy by the U.S. central bank.

In the currency market, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of its peers, traded at 96.896, dipping from levels above 97.000 in the previous week.

The Japanese yen, considered a safe-haven currency, traded at 112.04 to the dollar, weakening from below 111.20. The Australian dollar traded near flat at $0.7172.

Elsewhere, Indonesia heads to the polls this week on April 17.