Asia set to trade higher amid improved sentiment

Asia Pacific markets were set to trade higher Monday morning, after stronger-than-expected China data on Friday improved investor confidence.
Nikkei futures pointed to a higher open in Japan.
"Stronger than expected China trade and credit data triggered a risk on move on Friday," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign-exchange strategist at the National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.
Customs data showed China's March exports were higher than expected: Dollar-denominated exports rose 14.2 percent on-year, topping prediction of a 7.3 percent gain, according to a Reuters poll. Still, imports fell short of expectations, indicating domestic demand in the world's second-largest economy remained weak.