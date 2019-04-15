Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer's lightning round: This one's always a bridesmaid, never a bride

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

3Pea International Inc.: "Well, that's about as speculative as it gets. That's a payment processor that's a niche payment processor, but you said it's speculative, so therefore I'm gonna say [buy]."

Oracle Corp.: "Oracle is just an inexpensive stock that needs a catalyst. That didn't shock me. I mean they got a cloud business … but it's not like Amazon's. It's just not."

Walmart Inc.: "Yes. I would buy it even right here. It's very inexpensive and no one's championing it, except for me."

Nektar Therapeutics: "No a great company. People just want it for bid because 'cause of oncology. I don't think it has it. I'm gonna say [don't buy]."

Toll Brothers Inc.: "I like the homebuilders. … I think that [D. R.] Hortons is a little better than Toll, and so is Lennar, but Toll's good."

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.: "I think [CEO] Frank Del Rio has told us a compelling story from day 1, and I would stick with Frank. Stick with Norwegian."

Bluebird Bio Inc.: "That one's always a bridesmaid, never a bride. You know what, I gotta tell you it's a great spec, if you want to do that — I'll leave it as a spec."

Broadcom Inc.: "I still wanna buy it 'cause it's still inexpensive. I wish it would come down, my charitable trust wanted to buy it. We never got the chance."

