Disney+ is the service Apple wants

The two presentations couldn't have been more jarringly different.

Last month, Apple launched its hotly awaited new TV service, Apple TV+. Notable celebrities took the stage, including Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston, Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell.

But the payoff was lacking. There were virtually no clips of actual show footage, leading to somewhat droning monologues from stars and creators.

More curious, there were no details about the service. How much would it cost? How much would Apple spend on original content? Could you bundle it with other Apple subscription products? When would Apple TV+ be available? Nothing. Why even bother with a launch with all of these key details missing?

Then it was Disney's turn to debut its streaming service, Disney+, last week. Celebrities were lacking, but Disney showed actual video of shows and movies, including surefire mega-hits "Frozen 2," The Lion King remake, and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," which will all eventually join the subscription service.

Disney executives methodically checked off all the specifics. The service will be $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually, underpricing Netflix. All programming will be available for offline downloading. Disney will spend $1 billion on original programming for the service by 2020 and more than $2 billion by 2024. Disney plans to bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ for a discount (although no discount pricing was given on this point).

As the presentation went on, it grew clear that Disney+ is much of what Apple+ wants to be.

Apple wants family-friendly content. That's Disney+. Apple wants a recurring revenue subscription product to help change part of the growth narrative around the company. That's Disney+. Apple wants Hollywood's best to build branded content that fits with Apple's best-in-class mobile products. That's Disney+.