Europe markets mixed amid optimism over US-China trade talks; Publicis up 2%

The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 index was flat with major bourses and sectors pointing in different directions.

Market focus is largely attuned to corporate earnings, with several companies set to release their first-quarter results this week. Citigroup and Goldman Sachs report their numbers Monday with banking stocks in Europe up by nearly 1 percent in anticipation.

Advertising group Publicis' shares rose by 2% after news of a $4.4 billion takeover of marketing and data company Epsilon. Meanwhile, Norsk Hydro shares rose by nearly 4% after Brazil's public prosecutor made moves to lift a production embargo in the country,

Meanwhile, investors continue to monitor developments in the U.S.-China trade talks. Over the weekend, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said he was hopeful the talks would soon come to a close. He said Saturday that a U.S.-China trade deal would go "way beyond" previous agreements between the two nations, and that the two sides were "close to the final round" of negotiations, Reuters reported.