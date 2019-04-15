AT&T accidentally streamed the highly anticipated Season 8 opener of "Game of Thrones" four hours early for some customers on Sunday evening.

Most people needed to wait until 9 p.m. local time to watch the episode. However, news website Insider spotted people on Twitter who were able to watch it beginning right around 5 p.m. ET. While it's a relatively minor flop, it's an indication again that streaming services are still struggling with reliability.

AT&T owns HBO through its acquisition of Time Warner, which was completed last year after a year-long merger process. The Department of Justice attempted to stop the merger after it went through, but its case fell apart in February.

"Apparently our system was as excited as we were for 'Game of Thrones' last night and gave a few DIRECTV Now customers early access to the episode by mistake," AT&T told CNBC. "When we became aware of the error, we immediately fixed it."