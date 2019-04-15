Goldman's 3 strategies to play a market it thinks is running out of steam

Goldman Sachs sees a "slim-upside" to its target for the S&P 500 index this year and is giving investors three approaches to navigate an opaque market.

The firm believes the S&P 500 will rise to 3,000 by the end of the year, which is a 3.2% increase from Friday's close of 2,907. Goldman believes investors face a "challenge" in terms of "what to buy and what to sell in the current market environment."

Here are the three strategies Goldman recommended to its clients, as well as some stocks that meet two or more of these criteria. Those stocks include several in health care – Gilead Sciences, Biogen, AbbVie, Amgen — and several smaller companies in the technology sector, such as Amphenol, VeriSign and Lam Research.