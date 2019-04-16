Cramer: Boeing, Nike, Apple, other stocks illustrate the resiliency of this stock market

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said the market has fooled the bears as stocks continue to power through adversity.

The major U.S. indexes all traded higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite rising about 0.30% and the S&P 500 moving north 0.05%.

"You've gotta admire the resilience of this market," the "Mad Money" host said. "On a sedate day … what stands out to me is the incredible resilience of so many stocks that you expected to get hammered overtime."