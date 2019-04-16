Cramer: Boeing, Nike, Apple, other stocks illustrate the resiliency of this stock market

Facebook was back in the news again after an NBC News report said top brass at the social media giant considered finding "real market value" for sensitive user data, information the company has said it would protect.
The issue appears to be wrong, but the people who should care don't care, Cramer said. Advertisers are still leaving platforms like YouTube for Facebook's offerings.
"The truth is, as we've learned over the course of the past year, can we just put an end to this: none of these stories matter. It's about earnings per share. The people who should care about Facebook and its privacy, they don't," he said. "The biggest issue Facebook has: they don't want their ad rates to get out of control. Now that's a high-quality problem."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Facebook, Apple, and Home Depot.
