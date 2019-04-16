European markets expected to open slightly higher ahead of earnings and data

The FTSE is set to open 13 points higher at 7,449, France's CAC index is expected to open 4 points higher at 5,513, and Germany's DAX is set to open up 26 points at 12,046, according to IG.

Market focus is largely attuned to corporate earnings, with several U.S. banks set to report their first-quarter revenues this week after underwhelming results from Goldman Sachs and Citigroup on Monday.

Bank of America, BlackRock, Johnson & Johnson and Netflix are among the companies set to release earnings on Tuesday.

Asian stocks hovered below a nine-month peak on Tuesday, lifted by expectations that U.S.-China trade talks would soon reach a resolution.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged slightly higher, while Japan's Nikkei gained around 0.2%.

Many investors are awaiting Chinese gross domestic product (GDP) data due Wednesday, as concerns continue to mount over a global economic slowdown.

Back in Europe, the ZEW Economic Sentiment survey for April will be released at 10:00 CET.