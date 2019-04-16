Johnson & Johnson beats first-quarter earnings, revenue estimates

Johnson & Johnson reported a 14 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Tuesday that beat analysts' expectations as the company faces litigation over its talc baby powder and new competition against its prostate cancer drug Zytiga.

J&J reported first-quarter net income of $3.75 billion, or $1.39 per share, a 14 percent decrease from $4.37 billion, or $1.60 per share a year earlier. When adjusted, J&J earned $2.10 per share, above the $2.03 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Sales barely budged, rising to $20.02 billion from $20.01 billion during the first three months last year. Still, analysts expected a decline to $19.61 billion.

More than half of its revenue came from prescription drug sales, which increased $10.24 billion from $9.84 billion in the year-ago quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of $9.83 billion, according to estimates compiled by StreetAccount.

Consumer sales, which includes Aveeno lotions and over-the-counter drugs like Tylenol, dipped to $3.32 billion from $3.4 billion in the same period last year. They fell short of StreetAccount estimates of $3.41 billion. Medical device sales decreased to $6.46 billion from $6.77 billion in the year-ago quarter, though they came in better than the $6.34 billion analysts had expected.

The company narrowed its full-year earnings forecast to a range of $8.53 to $8.63 per share from its previous estimate of between $8.50 and $8.65. It didn't change its projected sales of $80.4 billion to $81.2 billion for 2019.

Shares of J&J rose 2.15 percent Tuesday in premarket trading

J&J makes everything from prescription drugs, soap and surgical staplers, though pharmaceuticals account for about half of the health-care company's revenue. Anti-inflammatory treatment Stelara, arthritis drug Simponi and psoriasis medication Tremfya have boosted J&J's pharmaceutical business.

Sales of prostrate cancer drug Zytiga are under threat, thanks to generic versions launching late last year after a judge struck down J&J's patent. Zytiga sales fell 19.6 percent to $679 million from $845 million the year before. But it wasn't as bad as expected.

Anti-inflammatory drug Remicade sales fell to $1.10 billion from $1.39 billion from the same period last year.

Two drugs stood out in boosting J&J's results with better-than-expected sales. Anti-inflammatory treatment Stelara revenue increased to $1.41 billion from $1.06 billion, surpassing estimates of $1.36 billion. Multiple myeloma drug Darzalex increased to $629 million from $432 in the same time last year. Analysts had expected $627.7 million.﻿

The Food and Drug Administration in March approved a new J&J drug, Spravato, a nasal spray for treatment-resistant depression made from a ketamine-like drug.

A Reuters report in December claimed J&J knew for decades its talc baby powder contained asbestos, threatening the company's namesake portfolio of baby products after relaunching the brand last spring. The company has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and stands behind its namesake baby powder.