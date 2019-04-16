Korean carmaker Genesis debuts first EV with Mint concept car at New York auto show

Since spinning off from Hyundai three years ago, the Genesis brand has been struggling to be seen as a serious contender in the U.S. luxury market with a trio of sedans aimed at more established high-line marques like Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
But the Korean carmaker is signaling a shift in direction with the concept vehicle debuting at this week's New York International Auto Show, which opens to the public Friday.
Dubbed the Genesis Mint, it's a pint-sized, albeit lavishly outfitted, battery-electric city car that could find a niche in crowded urban environments like those in New York, officials said during a media preview.
"As a brand, Genesis embraces progressive design values, and the Mint Concept reinforces this commitment from a previously undiscovered perspective," said Manfred Fitzgerald, executive vice president and global head of the Genesis Brand. "Mint belongs in the city, and we are proud to introduce our evolution of the ideal city car in New York."