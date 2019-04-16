Mercedes woos millennials with redesigned entry-level coupe at NY auto show

Mercedes is showing off two redesigned coupes at this week's New York International Auto Show, , which opens to the public Friday, with the 2020 CLA 35 AMG and 2020 GLC coupe making their global debuts at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

With the new models sharing floor space at the auto show with Mercedes' own A-class sedan for the first time, Mercedes is investing in its entry-level products to woo millennials and other first-time luxury buyers lusting after an affordable option with a Mercedes badge.

The CLA-Class is Mercedes' most affordable coupe, based on the redesigned Mercedes A-Class. Launched in 2013, the CLA-Class preceded the A-Class as Mercedes' entry-level model in the U.S. market, with a starting price of under $30,000 at launch. Sales have declined since the peak of 29,643 units in 2015 to 22,556 last year.

The new CLA 35 is the faster, more exciting version of the entry-level coupe, tuned by the company's AMG performance division. It makes 305 horsepower from a four-cylinder turbocharged engine, which routes power to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

