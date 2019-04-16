Starboard Value's Jeff Smith announces new stake in KAR Auction Services

Starboard Value CEO Jeffrey Smith announced Tuesday that the firm has a stake in $7 billion automobile auction house KAR Auction Services.

Smith unveiled the new investment from 13D Monitor's 2019 Active-Passive Investor Summit in New York. Shares of KAR rose more than 6% in premarket trading following the latest reveal from the Starboard chief.

Smith stressed the importance of the planned spin-off of the Insurance Auto Auctions business from KAR Auction Services as a key value catalyst not yet appreciated by the market.

Smith said that despite KAR's similar business model to used car dealers company, Copart, profit margins between the two companies remain widely different.

The longtime activist investor also recommended medical record company Cerner, where Starboard reached a settlement last week.

Cerner announced on Apr. 9 that it will add new directors to its board and repurchase more stock following its conversations with Starboard, sending the stock up about 10% during that session. It also said it would double down on operational performance and that it hired consulting firm AlixPartners to meet those goals.

Activist investors often build investments what they view as undervalued companies with the goal of advocating for key changes they suspect will drive shareholder value. Those proposed changes can differ depending on the activist and targeted company, ranging from management replacement and board seats to merger proposals.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates. Smith will join CNBC's David Faber for a live interview at 10:10 a.m. ET.