America's wealthy investors say Fed-induced stock rally has plenty of life left — maybe years

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell isn't the only market player who may be guilty of a little capitulation.

Millionaire investors began 2019 with major reservations about the stock market, but as the Federal Reserve's abrupt December about-face on interest rates takes hold as the new normal in monetary policy, the wealthy have decided that the stock market rally will continue.

An E-Trade Financial survey of investors who manage $1 million or more in a self-directed brokerage account shows that the majority expect stocks to continue rising in the second quarter. In Q1 only 44% of millionaires said they were bullish; now that figure is up to 66%. In Q1 only 45% of millionaire investors said stocks would rise. Now, after the huge surge in stocks through the end of the first quarter, 62% of millionaire investors think stocks will continue higher through the second quarter. Only 15% think stocks will fall, down from 36% in Q1.

The VIX — the market's volatility barometer — which had spiked by more than 150% in 2018, hit its lowest level since October this week.

Even though the Fed's about-face on rates began in late December, stocks were just beginning to rebound from huge fourth-quarter losses, and that was still fresh in the minds of investors, said Mike Loewengart, chief investment officer at E-Trade Capital.

"Fed policy is one of the key risks, obstacles to further gains, and it is no secret there is political pressure on the Fed in a public manner," Loewengart said. But he added it would be wrong to think the Fed's shift was all about President Donald Trump's tongue-lashing. "I don't think we can discount weakness in the data and weakness in data that they have traditionally looked at."