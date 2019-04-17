Tech giant Apple and Qualcomm have settled a legal dispute over royalties and patents, and it has Wall Street analysts buzzing over the chipmaker's prospects moving forward.

Analysts at Stifel, J.P. Morgan and Evercore ISI all upgraded Qualcomm on Tuesday's news. Mizuho Securities, meanwhile, hiked its price target on Qualcomm to $82 per share from $62, implying a 16.3% upside from Tuesday's close. Canaccord Genuity also raised its price target to $89 per share from $75 and reiterated its buy rating on the company.

Apple agreed to pay Qualcomm an undisclosed amount of money in the settlement and struck a chipset supply deal, which suggests the iPhone maker will buy Qualcomm chips for future smartphones. This removes a massive overhang from Qualcomm and clears the way for both companies to focus on 5G technology. However, some analysts say Qualcomm still faces headwinds, including a lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission.

Qualcomm shares skyrocketed 13 percent at Wednesday's opening of trading.

Here is what analysts are saying: