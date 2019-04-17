Asia Pacific stocks poised for mixed open ahead of China GDP release

China is set to report its GDP figures for its first quarter later at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN today. Analysts polled by Reuters expect China to report growth of 6.3 percent in the January-March quarter as compared to a year ago — that would be the slowest pace since the first quarter of 1992, the earliest quarterly data on record.

On Tuesday, China released housing price data, reporting that average new home prices rose faster in March compared to a month earlier, according to Reuters' calculation of data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

"Ahead of China's Q1 GDP print and activity readings for March today, the housing data was interpreted as yet another signal that the China's policy stimuli are beginning to show a positive effect on the economy," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.

In overnight market action on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended its trading day up 67.89 points at 26,452.66 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3 percent to 8,000.23. The S&P 500 eked out its 12th gain in 14 sessions, rising fractionally to close at 2,907.06 — inching close to its record high of 2,940 set in late September.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.043 after seeing lows around 96.8 earlier in the trading week.

The Japanese yen traded at 111.96 against the dollar as it continued to trade in a range around the 112.0 handle. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7166 following yesterday's slip to levels around $0.714.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Reuters contributed to this article.