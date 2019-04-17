Cadillac commits to sedans with CT5 semi-autonomous car debut at New York auto show

"The first-ever Cadillac CT5 showcases Cadillac's unique expertise in crafting American luxury sedans," Carlisle said at a preview ahead of the unveiling. "Its details elevate every drive and reward the senses."

The CT5 survived a shakeout within the Cadillac product portfolio. Over the last several years, the brand has moved to expand its light truck portfolio with models like the XT4 and XT6 crossovers, even while paring back its sedan and coupe plans. The CT5 picks up on some of the design cues of the Escala, a well-received concept vehicle that was originally expected to influence several other new passenger car models.

The sedan adopts a fastback shape that is meant to give it a sense of "athleticism, sophistication and confidence …from every angle," said Andrew Smith, Caddy's global design chief. It adopts a 116-inch wheelbase, more than an inch longer than that of the old CTS, with the added space being used to provide a roomier passenger compartment. The fastback shape allows for longer side glass that, from the outside, gives the CT5 a longer appearance while improving visibility for those inside.

There are plenty of classic high-line cues — lots of leather, chrome and wood accents as well as massaging seats. But the CT5 picks up on what is becoming the new definition of luxury, with an array of high-tech features. Outside, that starts with all-LED lighting. Inside, there's a digital gauge cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen to operate the sedan's infotainment system and other vehicle functions. Drivers also can operate key functions by voice, by steering-wheel controls or by using a new, rotary-control knob.