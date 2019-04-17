Cadillac commits to sedans with CT5 semi-autonomous car debut at New York auto show

Once the self-described "standard of the world," Cadillac has spent the last decade struggling to catch up to key competitors like Mercedes-Benz and BMW, a chase complicated by the broad market shift from sedans and coupes to SUVs and CUVs.
General Motors' luxury brand has rolled out a procession of high-line utility vehicles over the last several years, most recently including the XT6. But Caddy President Steve Carlisle insists the brand is "very much committed to sedans," something it intends to demonstrate during this week's New York International Auto Show with the debut of the new CT5. The show opens to the public Friday.
The sedan is meant to replace the old CTS, the four-door model that originally introduced Cadillac's distinctively Art & Science design language back in 2002. The look isn't quite as edgy but retains key styling cues, such as the signature vertical head and taillights. Equally important, the CT5 becomes the second Caddy model to offer Super Cruise, the brand's semi-autonomous driver assistance system.