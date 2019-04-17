Energy Department denies report Sec Rick Perry is preparing to depart

The Department of Energy on Wednesday denied a report that Secretary Rick Perry is preparing to leave his post.

"There is no truth that Secretary Perry is departing the administration any time soon," Press Secretary Shaylyn Hynes told CNBC. "He is happy where he is serving President Trump in leading the Department of Energy."

Earlier on Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported that Perry plans to leave the administration and is currently working out the terms and timing of his exit. Bloomberg cited sources who said the departure is not necessarily imminent and Perry has not made up his mind, but that the former Texas governor has been mulling over the move for weeks.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.