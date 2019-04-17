Investors are placing buyout bets on oil drillers after Chevron-Anadarko deal

Chevron's $33 billion deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum is having a halo effect for U.S. oil drillers, as investors place bets on the next acquisition target in the U.S. shale oil space.

Shares of drillers with positions in the Permian Basin are on the rise following the acquisition, the sixth-biggest deal on record in the oil and gas sector by enterprise value.

The Permian Basin, which stretches across western Texas and southeastern New Mexico, is the center of a renaissance in U.S. oil and gas drilling. Chevron's tie-up with Anadarko isn't just about stitching together their Permian acreage, but the opportunity was a driving force in the deal.

Many of the shale space's biggest gainers since the deal are drillers that focus exclusively on the Permian.