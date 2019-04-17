Autos

Jaguar shows off high-tech upgrades to classic XE sports car at New York auto show

  • Jaguar launches an updated 2020 XE sports sedan at the New York auto show this week.
  • The only thing missing is the old "Leaper" hood ornament, the brand's namesake cat now located on the middle of the sedan's big grille.
  • This is a midcycle refresh, so the basic proportions of the Jaguar XE haven't changed, but the update still gives it a fresh look.
2020 Jaguar XE Sport Sedan
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
2020 Jaguar XE Sport Sedan

Walk into a Jaguar showroom these days and the first thing you're likely to see is one of the three sport-utility vehicles that now dominate the brand's sales.

Despite the popularity of the British brand's E-, F- and I-Pace SUV models, Jaguar isn't about to abandon its traditional market niche, as the launch of the new XE sport sedan at this year's New York International Auto Show clearly demonstrates.

The updated 2020 XE is classic Jaguar. The only thing missing is the old "Leaper" hood ornament, the brand's namesake cat now located on the middle of the sedan's big grille.

This is a midcycle refresh, so the basic proportions of the Jaguar XE haven't changed, but the update still gives it a fresh look, ironically, drawing some of the new details from the F-Pace, the largest of Jaguar's new SUVs. The front end, in particular, looks lower, wider and more muscular with tweaks to the grille, bumper and headlights as well as new J-shaped running lights. The revisions also help to improve the 2020 model's aerodynamics.

Around back, the 2020 Jaguar XE gets a new bumper and revised taillights, as well. All lighting, front and back, has now gone LED.

2020 Jaguar XE Sport Sedan
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
2020 Jaguar XE Sport Sedan

The XE's coupe-like roofline limits visibility out the back, but Jaguar has a high-tech fix for that. The sedan now offers a video mirror system. Flip the switch at the bottom of the mirror and the image shifts to one captured by an outside camera. The system is quickly catching on across the industry, though it takes time to get used to the display, which is slightly wider than that of a conventional rearview mirror.

Other tech features for 2020 include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as the wireless Qi smartphone charging system.

2020 Jaguar XE Sport Sedan
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
2020 Jaguar XE Sport Sedan

If you're a diesel fan, you may be in for a disappointment with the launch of the 2020 Jaguar XE. The British nameplate has dropped the oil-burner option, joining other manufacturers that have moved away from diesel since the emissions scandal at Volkswagen. The old V-6 goes away for 2020, as well.

That still leaves two engine options. The base-model XE is powered by a 247 horsepower version of the brand's 2.0-liter turbo-four. The upgrade, found in the XE R-Dynamic S, bumps that up to 296 hp, enough to hit 60 in just 5.4 seconds. Buyers also can add all-wheel drive, a popular option in the American snowbelt. AWD is standard with the more powerful engine package.

