Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands jumped more than 4% in extended trading Wednesday following the release of the company's first-quarter earnings. Beating on the top and bottom lines, the casino company posted earnings per share of 91 cents on revenue of $3.65 billion. Wall Street estimated earnings per share of 87 cents on revenue of $3.49 billion, according to Refinitv consensus estimates.

Alcoa shares fell 2% after hours Wednesday after reporting disappointing first-quarter earnings. The aluminum producer earned $2.72 billion in revenue, missing Refinitiv estimates of $2.81 billion. Alcoa reported a loss of 23 cents, a larger-than-expected loss than the 13 cents forecast by analysts.

Shares of Atlassian plummeted 9% after hours Wednesday despite posting better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The software company earned $309 million in revenue, topping estimates of $305 million. Earnings per share came in at 21 cents, beating the forecast of 18 cents.

Atlassian fell down on fourth-quarter earnings per share guidance, though. The company estimates earnings per share of 16 cents, below the forecast 19 cents. Full-year earnings per share guidance was roughly in line with estimates. Atlassian's deferred revenues and billings were both below expectations.

Sleep Number shares tanked 12% in extended trading Wednesday after reporting mixed first-quarter earnings. Sleep Number reported earnings of 80 cents per share on revenue of $426.4 million. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 73 cents on revenues of $427.5 million, per Refinitiv data.

Shares of E-trade rose as much as 3% after market close Wednesday based on strong first-quarter earnings. The financial services company reported revenue of $755 million, topping estimates of $737 million surveyed by Refinitiv. Earnings per share were $1.09, compared to the 93 cents forecast by analysts.

Pier 1 Imports shares sank as much as 14% in extended trading Wednesday following the release of its dismal fourth-quarter earnings results. The retailer, whose market cap sits just above $50 million, reported a loss of 85 cents per share, while Refinitiv showed expectations of earnings per share of 22 cents. Revenue came in at $412.5 million, missing the expected $426.1 million.

Same-store sales for Pier 1 decreased 13.7% in the fourth-quarter.

After closing 30 stores in fiscal 2019, Pier 1 said it may close up to 45 locations in fiscal 2020. The store closure number could increase to up to 15% of stores if the retailer "is unable to achieve performance goals, sales targets, and reductions in occupancy and other costs," the company said in a release.

The company also announced Nancy Walsh will be stepping down as chief financial officer after a little over a year in the role. Deborah Rieger-Paganis will take over as interim chief financial officer, effective immediately.