Weed giant Canopy Growth closing in on deal to buy Acreage Holdings

Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth is close to a deal to purchase Acreage Holdings, representing the latest in a string of deals in one of the globe's fastest-growing industries.

The two companies have been in talks for about two weeks and were scheduled to speak on the phone Thursday evening to finalize the agreement, sources familiar with the matter tell CNBC's Melissa Lee. Sources also told CNBC that Canopy had been looking at other U.S.-based operators in addition to Acreage.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.