With car-leasing prices on the rise, here's what to know before you sign on the dotted line

"Some people have leased because they want a cheaper, hassle-free car," Jones said. "Those certified pre-owned cars could be an alternative for someone if they can't find what they're looking for in a lease."

Or, if you still like your car, you could see if it's possible to extend the lease, Jones said.

You also could consider buying your leased car outright. While interest rates on used cars are generally higher than those on new cars, the difference is less pronounced than it had been, partly because zero percent deals for new vehicles have largely disappeared.

The average interest rate on new cars is above 6%, according to Edmunds. On used cars, the average is just below 9%.

If you can't find what you want in a used car and are committed to leasing, there are ways to try minimizing what it costs.

The amount you pay each month is generally based on the car's depreciation — the amount its value will drop during the life of your lease — plus any sales taxes and interest, and less any down payment you make. The total is divided by the number of months in your lease.

Certain costs are not negotiable. Top of the list is the residual value of the car, which is its projected worth at the end of the lease.

However, even though you're not buying the car, its purchase price can be negotiable. And the lower it is, the lower your lease payments will be.