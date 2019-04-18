Here's what it feels like to be blind in my mind — a condition called 'aphantasia'

I was recently asked to visualize the size and shape of my laptop, which I've had for more than a year, while shopping for a replacement part. As usual, my mind's eye was completely blank.

"I think it's purple, or maybe pink?" I bumbled to the Apple Store clerk, who gazed back at me with a look of total confusion.

I've had this problem for as long as I can remember, where I can't conjure up images no matter how hard I try. I've never been able to count sheep as I'm falling asleep, I struggle to remember faces, and I'm constantly lost because I can't visualize a map in my head.

It took me a long time to realize that other people did not have this experience of the world. They could visualize a beach in detail or a loved one's face. Some even had memories that played out like a movie reel, which I had once believed was a Hollywood conceit.

More recently I learned that I'm not alone. My image blindness now has a name: "Aphantasia."

In 2015, the neurologist Adam Zeman coined the term to refer to the subset of people who cannot form mental images of objects that are not present. In a research paper, Zeman documented the case of a patient who could not longer see images in his mind following a surgical procedure.

After conducting deeper research, Zeman now suspects that 1 in 50 people have aphantasia, either from birth or following a traumatic event, like a surgery or a stroke. According to Zeman, the hallmarks appear to be faint or non-existent visual imagery, a struggle with autobiographical detail, and for some, a challenge recognizing faces.

After stumbling upon his research, I called Zeman, a professor at the University of Exeter's Medical School, to find definitive proof that I had aphantasia, and to figure out if there was anything I could do about it.

Zeman sent me a set of link to a survey that he created called the "VVIQ," which stands for the vividness of visual imagery questionnaire. It began by asking me to imagine a loved one (errr....), and describe the contours of their face and body (nope), as well as the poses of their head and the way they walked (not happening). My results came back immediately, and it put me firmly in the range of having aphantasia.

