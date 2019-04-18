Blackstone is converting to a corporation from a publicly traded partnership, effective July 1

Investment firm Blackstone will become a corporation in July, shifting from its current status as a publicly-traded partnership.

Making the change to a corporation will allow "double the number of people" who are able to buy Blackstone's stock, CEO Stephen Schwarzman said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Being a publicly-traded partnership has been "very irksome," Schwarzman said, as it disqualifies Blackstone from "being able to be owned by a huge number of potential buyers."

"If you look at the ability to have people buy your stock: Double the number and we'll grow more," Schwarzman said. "That's just in the U.S. There are people who are non-U.S., in foreign countries; they can't buy us either."

Shares of Blackstone surged 9.5% in premarket trading from Wednesday's close of $35.93 a share.

The firm also reported first-quarter results on Thursday.

Blackstone has $512 billion in assets under management as of the latest report. The firm has been a publicly-traded partnership since its IPO in 2007.

