US handbags, helicopters and hazelnuts all put on $20 billion EU tariff list after Boeing ruling

Helicopters, handbags and hazelnuts are among the U.S. goods facing EU tariffs, after the European bloc hit back against U.S. subsidies of Boeing aircraft.

The European Commission threatened to impose charges on U.S. imports worth $20 billion on Wednesday, following a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling last month which said the U.S. government had failed to end illegal support of Boeing.

In a mirror-like situation, Washington has previously said it is considering tariffs on approximately $11 billion worth of EU goods, which it said was in line with economic damage the U.S. had sustained by European subsidies to aeroplane and defense firm Airbus.

Both sides have agreed to open talks designed to reduce trade barriers.

The EU's 11-page catalog of items facing tariffs cover a range of U.S. products, from aircrafts to chemicals and food products.