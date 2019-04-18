Check out BMW's first electric race car at the Shanghai Auto Show — hot off the tracks

Amid the Shanghai Auto Show's BMW exhibition area, the company's first electric race car is resting, hot off the tracks.

The BMW iFE.18 was launched in Sept. 2018. Driver António Félix da Costa took third place with the car last month at the Sanya E-Prix in southern China — his third podium of the season, according to a release. He finished ninth at the Rome E-Prix last weekend.

Fellow iFE.18 driver Alexander Sims had a more difficult time, taking 17th place in Rome and retiring from Sanya after a duel with another car caused a severe crash.

The all-electric Formula E race series debuted in Beijing's Olympic Park in 2014, according to an official FIA website. Other participating car manufacturers include Nissan and Audi, the site said.