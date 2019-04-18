Cramer Remix: Big banks have kicked off earnings season in a surprising fashion   

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said the banking sector reported positive earnings results over the past week and that the stocks remarkably were able to rally on the news.

"The big takeaway from the major banks is that the group is doing better than we thought and even after this latest leg higher, many of these stocks remain dirt cheap and getting revalued higher almost every day since they reported," the "Mad Money" host said.

The big banks delivered their numbers between Friday and Wednesday. The rallies were led by big returns in J. P. Morgan Chase and Morgan Stanley, with 7.6 and 7.7% gains, respectively, Cramer said. Citigroup increased 7% on a decent report, while Bank of America and Goldman Sachs rose between 2% and 3%, although their results were not the most ideal, he added.

Wells Fargo, who is running without a CEO since the resignation of Tim Sloan last month, was the only major institution to see its shares fall. But Cramer said its 0.4% decline was not all that bad considering the stock dropped 2.5% after its earnings call last Friday.

"On the one hand, when the expectations get low enough, it doesn't take much to produce a strong result — that's been the case with many of these," the host said. "On the other hand, some of the major financials reported genuinely fantastic growth numbers and it's a wonder that they're doing that well during what should've been a less-than-stellar quarter."

