Donald Trump on Mueller's appointment: 'This is the end of my presidency. I'm f-----d'

When former Attorney General Jeff Sessions told President Donald Trump that a special counsel had been appointed to conduct the Russia investigation, the president responded: "Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I'm fucked."

That's according to the redacted version of the report by special counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated Russian election interference, ties to the Trump campaign and possibilities of presidential obstruction. The report cites notes from Sessions' chief of staff, Jody Hunt.

The president had become angry at the attorney general for his decision to recuse from the investigation, asking "How could you let this happen, Jeff?" the report says.

Trump told Sessions that he's heard that a special counsel ruins presidencies, and that the investigation could take "years and years and I won't be able to do anything," the report says.

"This is the worst thing to ever happen to me," Trump said, according to the report.

Mueller was appointed in May 2017, days after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. The appointment was made by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversaw the probe since Sessions had recused himself. Trump repeatedly berated Sessions for that decision, and he eventually forced Sessions out after the 2018 midterm elections.

The Justice Department released the 448-page report Thursday in redacted form. Read it here.