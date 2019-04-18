Ford gives relaunched Escape sleek look, refined cabin in bid for car drivers

The market for sport-utility vehicles has grown at an unprecedented rate, especially for car-based crossovers, and few industry analysts expect the surge to level off anytime soon, which is why this year's New York International Auto Show is awash in new "two-box" designs of various sizes and prices.

One of the most important of those debuts will be the next-generation Ford Escape. Ford was a pioneer in the SUV boom with its big Explorer. But in recent years the Escape has become its dominant offering — generating sales second only to the full-size Ford F-Series pickups. And with so many new competitors coming to market for 2020 and beyond, Ford is going to have to nail it with the new crossover utility vehicle, or CUV.

One way it hopes to increase Escape's appeal is by offering the compact crossover with a variety of powertrain options that, for the first time will include not only a gas-electric hybrid but a plug-in hybrid. It is also planning to add a more rugged version that will challenge the off-road credibility of Jeep's Cherokee.

"This all-new Escape brings a sleeker, sportier design with the capability to take you on just about any of your life's adventures," Kumar Galhotra, Ford's North America president, said ahead of Escape's debut in New York. "With our class-leading hybrid powertrains, customers will spend less time at the gas station and more time on the road."

Ford was actually a latecomer to the compact utility vehicle segment, following Japanese offerings like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V. And, in its initial incarnation, it used a more traditional, truck-based body-on-frame design. That meant it was more rugged than the Asian models that were often derided as "soft-roaders," but it also lacked their on-road manners and fuel economy.