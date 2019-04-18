Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical plummeted more than 6 percent in extended trading Thursday following the release of the company's disappointing first-quarter earnings. Intuitive Surgical posted earnings per share of $2.61, missing Refinitiv estimates of $2.70. Revenue was in line with estimates at $974 million.

Pinterest shares continued to rise after hours after the company's first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday. Pinterest shares ticked up less than a percentage point after the bell, after closing up more than 28 percent at $24.40 per share. The company is now valued at nearly $13 billion.

Shares of Zoom were up slightly after closing out the day up 72 percent at $62.00. Thursday was the videoconferencing software company's first day of trading on the Nasdaq. Zoom now has a market value of $15.9 billion.