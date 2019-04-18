The casino industry exemplifies decades of radical transformations in corporate America

As the Massachusetts gaming commission began hearings last week to decide if the Wynn Co will retain its license to operate the first major urban casino on the East Coast, I thought back to my original introduction to the casino industry in 1983. I considered much that industry has changed, but also how each sector I've researched has transformed and why these metamorphoses keep my job fresh.

I met Steve Wynn as he was building the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City, the finest structure among its looming Boardwalk neighbors. Thousands of miles away, Las Vegas was reawakening after a scandal-ridden decade. The Strip was so bare that I needed to avoid tumbleweeds rolling down from the hills, as I jogged.

After completing the Mirage, Wynn renamed the company after constructing a lavish masterpiece and followed up with the Bellagio, notable for its Chihuly-flowered ceiling and musical fountains. Within a decade, casino/hotels resembling Venice, Paris, New York, and the Pyramids covered nearly every square inch along the Las Vegas Strip.

Now, 48 states offer legalized casinos in the U.S., and Macau, the Chinese-owned peninsula, is home to the largest concentration of gaming facilities in the world, generating five times the revenue of Las Vegas. Any resemblance to the industry I first covered is purely a function of the consistent rules of slots, blackjack, craps and roulette.

To invest well in the industry today requires, at the very least, an understanding of geographic expansion opportunities and the potential scope of widespread professional sports betting.