Toyota shows off electric vehicle concept car that only has one front seat

Toyota brought a crop of hybrid and fully electric vehicles to the Shanghai Auto Show this year.

The Rhombus, pictured above, is a concept car for a battery-powered electric vehicle targeted at consumers born after 1990, according to a release. The vehicle was developed by TMEC, the company's research and development base in China.

A single swivel seat at the front replaces the typical two-seat driver's row, while two seats in the back make up a lounge-like area.

Toyota said it plans to roll out more than 10 battery electric vehicle models globally in the next five or six years, with a sales target of more than 5.5 million electrified vehicles worldwide by 2030.

The C-HR and IZOA battery electric models that premiered in Shanghai will be the first such vehicles to launch in China under the Japanese automaker's brand. Sales are expected to begin next year.