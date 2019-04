Bond traders will be particularly focused on upcoming jobless figures at 8.30 a.m. ET. This is a key number that the U.S. central bank tracks ahead of its policy decisions.

There will also be retail sales at 8.30 a.m. ET and flash manufacturing and services PMIs will be published at 9.45 a.m. ET.

In terms of key speeches, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will be speaking at 12 p.m. ET.

In terms of auctions, there will be a 4-week bill auction and a 5-year TIPS (Treasury inflation-protected securities) sale.