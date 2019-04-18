These six stocks have 'upside' potential due to recent developments, analysts say

A few well-known stocks — and some not quite so well known — are just a few of the names analysts say have "upside" potential. They see companies like Snap, Estee Lauder, and Pinnacle West as just a few worth looking at as earnings season rolls on.

CNBC did a deep dive through company research to find analysts from different industries singling out stocks in their coverage universes.

Popular tech and social media platform Snap caught analyst's eyes this week. "We remain convinced that the SNAP story is similar to TWTR in 2017 whereby the turnaround should materialize into meaningful market cap appreciation as investors see a path towards growing the user base and getting back to innovation following a rough 2018," Barclays analyst Ross Sandler said.

They liked how the stock price has moved up from $5 to $12, though shares are down Friday over 3%.

"We still see upside from current levels," he said.

Makeup and skincare giant Estee Lauder is one company analysts at Oppenheimer are staying bullish on.

"We continue to see an attractive top and bottom line algorithm that stands out in the consumer product goods space with street estimates leaving room for upside in our view," they said.

The stock is up 1.73% this week to $170.42.

Earlier this week Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West to buy based on the company's, "upside potential." Analysts noted that with regulatory concerns subsiding, the stock had an "attractive valuation." The utility holding company also declared a dividend on Wednesday ahead of its upcoming quarterly results.

"We expect shares to outperform peers."

Pinnacle West is up almost 11% this year.

Here's what analysts are saying about stocks with upside: