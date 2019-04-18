Your first trade for Thursday, April 18

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of the Long-Term Bond ETF.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Anthem.

Dan Suzuki was a buyer of the Health Care ETF.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Wynn Resorts.

Trader disclosure: Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum, GLD, USO. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short IWM. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, PRCP, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, TGT, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB, GOOG, GOOGL spread calls. Karen Finerman is short KRE, TBT calls. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.