Google and Amazon have ended their war over the YouTube app

Google will relaunch the YouTube app and will release a new YouTube TV app on Amazon Fire TV devices in the coming months, according to a press release from Amazon on Thursday.

Amazon Prime video will also soon support the Google Chromecast, ending a streaming spat between the two firms that started in 2017.

Google pulled its YouTube app from Amazon's Fire TV and Echo Show in Dec. 2017 as competition between the two companies began to heat up in the streaming space.

At the time, Google said it decided to remove the app due to a "lack of reciprocity" from Amazon, which refused to sell Google products, including the Google Home speaker which competes with the Amazon Echo, and the Nest camera, which competes with Amazon's Ring system. Amazon still does't sell the Google Home, but it does sell Nest cameras and thermostats.

Fire TV users have been able to use a third-party YouTube app that simply linked folks right to the YouTube website. But a new version should offer a more feature-rich experience with support for 4K HDR content.

The addition of YouTube TV also means customers who subscribe to Google's streaming TV service will be able to tune in on the Fire TV, which supports additional services including Hulu, Sony's PS Vue, AT&T DirecTV Now and Sling TV.