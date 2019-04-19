Biden hires over a dozen senior advisors from Obama administration for 2020 campaign: Sources

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his team have hired over a dozen senior advisors from President Barack Obama's administration for his upcoming 2020 campaign for president, CNBC has learned.

Many of these people didn't work within Biden's office throughout Obama's tenure as president, but they have extensive campaign experience ranging from political consulting to communications, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Since their time in the Obama White House, some of these aides have gone on to work on Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and later helped Democrats retake the U.S. House of Representatives during the 2018 congressional midterm elections, these people said.

Numerous former Obama White House advisors who have been brought on to work with Biden's team, have yet to hear where the campaign will be headquartered. But they expect it will be either in Delaware or Pennsylvania. Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania and as a Senator, represented the First State for over three decades.

Those who described the recent hirings declined to be named in this story because they did not want to get ahead of the upcoming announcement.

NBC News reported on Friday that the former lawmaker is set to announce his much anticipated 2020 presidential run next week. Biden, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter, is likely to roll out his campaign video in the coming days.

A spokesman for Biden declined to comment.

At a recent press gaggle with reporters, the former Vice President touted his connection to Obama and their legacy.

"I'm an Obama-Biden Democrat, man, and I'm proud of it," he said at the time.

Since at least March, Biden and his team have been discussing potential economic policies for a third White House campaign, including an infrastructure reform plan, cutting taxes for the middle class and bettering income inequality, CNBC first reported.

An emphasis on infrastructure would give Biden an opportunity to directly challenge Donald Trump on a key aspect of the president's "Make America Great Again" agenda. Trump ran on improving the nation's roads, bridges and tunnels, but those policies have yet to take shape as the administration's $1 trillion infrastructure plan failed to gain traction.