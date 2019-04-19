Take a look at the tiny 'Goddess' electric vehicle from China's Great Wall Motors

Great Wall Motor's electric vehicle venture is driving forward.

The Chinese company's sub-brand Ora launched electric car R1 in December with a focus on urban users. A floor representative at the Shanghai Auto Show said Wednesday the company has sold about 4,000 R1s per month, bringing total monthly sales under the Ora brand to about 7,000.

The "Goddess" version of the car, pictured above, has a range of about 351 kilometers (218 miles). The car also comes in "Intelligent" and "Sagacious" versions, which can vary in color and range.

The R1 retails for about $8,900 to $11,600. It's a tiny car – just about 3.5 meters long and 1.6 meters high (11.5 feet by 5.1 feet).